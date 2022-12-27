Auf diese Kinofilme dürfen wir uns 2023 freuen

Auch 2023 können wir uns wieder auf ein Jahr vollgepackt mit Blockbustern in den Kinos freuen. Dabei kommen einige Fortsetzungen, mit denen man so vielleicht nicht mehr gerechnet hätte, aber auch spannende Neuerscheinungen auf die ganz große Leinwand. Hier eine Übersicht, auf welche Filme wir uns im Jahr 2023 besonders freuen dürfen.
- Kraven the Hunter (13.01.2023)
- The Marvels (16.02.2023)
- Dungeons & Dragons (02.03.2023)
- Creed 3 (03.03.2023)
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (17.03.2023)
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 (23.03.2023)
- The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (12.04.2023)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (05.05.2023)
- Fast & Furious 10 (18.05.2023)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One (02.06.2023)
- Indiana Jones und der Ruf des Schicksals (30.06.2023)
- Mission: Impossible 7 (14.07.2023)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (26.07.2023)
- Oppenheimer (21.07.2023)
- Dune: Teil 2 (20.10.2023)
- Wonka (15.12.2023)
- Star Trek 4 (21.12.2023)