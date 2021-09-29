Der Rocktober bei Radio TOP FM

Laute Gitarren statt Herbstblues. Radio TOP FM macht aus dem Oktober, den Rocktober. Wir suchen Eure 100 liebsten Rocksongs. Stimmt hier mit ab oder schickt uns weitere Vorschläge bis zum 28.10. Und wir spielen dann am Freitag den 29.10. eure TOP 100 der besten Rocksongs aller Zeiten!
Vote hier für Deinen Lieblings-Rocksong (Song anklicken - nach unten scrollen und "Abstimmen" klicken):
- 3 Doors Down - It’s Not My Time
- AC/DC - Back In Black
- AC/DC - Hells Bells
- AC/DC - Highway To Hell
- AC/DC - Rock 'n' Roll Train
- AC/DC - T.N.T.
- AC/DC - Thunderstruck
- AC/DC - Touch Too Much
- AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
- Adam Lambert - Whataya Want From Me
- Aerosmith - Amazing
- Aerosmith - Crazy
- Aerosmith - Cryin'
- Aerosmith - Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
- Aerosmith - I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
- Aerosmith - Janie's Got A Gun
- Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator
- Aerosmith - Rag Doll
- Aerosmith & Run DMC - Walk This Way
- Alanis Morissette - Head Over Feet
- Alanis Morissette - Thank U
- Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know
- Alex Max Band - Tonight
- Alice Cooper - Poison
- Alice Cooper - School's Out
- Animals - House Of The Rising Sun
- Aretha Franklin - Respect
- Asia - Heat Of The Moment
- Audioslave - Be Yourself
- Avril Lavigne - Complicated
- Avril Lavigne - My Happy Ending
- Avril Lavigne - Nobody's Home
- Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive - You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
- BAP - Verdamp Lang Her
- Beastie Boys - Fight For Your Right
- Beck - Loser
- Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself
- Billy Idol - Mony Mony
- Billy Idol - Rebel Yell
- Billy Idol - White Wedding
- Billy Joel - All About Soul
- Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire
- Blink 182 - All The Small Things
- Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones
- Blondie - Call Me
- Blondie - One Way or Another
- Bloodhound Gang - Along Comes Mary
- Bloodhound Gang - Fire Water Burn
- Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper
- Blur - Song 2
- Bob Seger - Old Time Rock And Roll
- Bon Jovi - Always
- Bon Jovi - Because We Can
- Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses
- Bon Jovi - Blaze Of Glory
- Bon Jovi - Born To Be My Baby
- Bon Jovi - Have A Nice Day
- Bon Jovi - In These Arms
- Bon Jovi - It’s My Life
- Bon Jovi - Keep The Faith
- Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
- Bon Jovi - Runaway
- Bon Jovi - Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning
- Bon Jovi - Someday I'll Be Saturday Night
- Bon Jovi - These Days
- Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive
- Bon Jovi - We Weren't Born To Follow
- Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name
- Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero
- Boston - Amanda
- Boston - More Than A Feeling
- Bruce Springsteen - Born In The U.S.A.
- Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
- Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In The Dark
- Bruce Springsteen - Hungry Heart
- Bryan Adams - Cuts Like A Knife
- Bryan Adams - Heaven
- Bryan Adams - One Night Love Affair
- Bryan Adams - Run To You
- Bryan Adams - Somebody
- Bryan Adams - Summer Of '69
- Bryan Adams - The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You
- Chad Kroeger feat. Josey Scott - Hero
- Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me (Live)
- Chicago - You're The Inspiration
- Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
- Chuck Berry - Roll Over Beethoven
- Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
- Climax Blues Band - Couldn't Get It Right
- Cranberries - Zombie
- Creed - With Arms Wide Open
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down On The Corner
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Hey Tonight
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary
- David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street
- Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water
- Deep Purple - Child in Time
- Def Leppard - Let's Get Rocked
- Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me
- Derek & The Dominos - Layla
- Die Ärzte - Lasse red'n
- Die Ärzte - M & F
- Die Ärzte - Männer sind Schweine
- Die Ärzte - Schrei nach Liebe
- Die Ärzte - Westerland
- Die Ärzte - Zu Spät
- Die Toten Hosen - Altes Fieber
- Die Toten Hosen - Das Ist Der Moment
- Die Toten Hosen - Hier Kommt Alex
- Die Toten Hosen - Tage Wie Diese
- Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
- Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing
- Dire Straits feat Sting - Money For Nothing
- Dominoe - Here I Am
- Don Johnson - Heartbeat
- Eagles - Get Over It
- Eagles - Hotel California
- Eddie Cochran - Summertime Blues
- Eddie Money - Take Me Home Tonight
- Eddie Money - Two Tickets To Paradise
- Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You
- Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down
- Electric Light Orchestra - Hold On Tight
- Electric Light Orchestra - Rock 'n' Roll Is King
- Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel
- Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock
- Elvis Presley - Hound Dog
- Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff
- Eric Clapton - Lay Down Sally
- Eric Clapton - Wonderful Tonight
- Europe - Carrie
- Europe - The Final Countdown
- Evanescence - Bring Me To Life
- Evanescence - My Immortal
- Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop
- Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
- Foo Fighters - Best Of You
- Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
- Foreigner - Cold As Ice
- Foreigner - Juke Box Hero
- Foreigner - Say You Will
- Foreigner - That Was Yesterday
- Foreigner - Urgent
- Foreigner - Waiting For A Girl Like You
- Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
- Free - All Right Now
- Fury In The Slaughterhouse - Time To Wonder
- Fury In The Slaughterhouse - When I'm Dead And Gone
- Gary Moore - Empty Rooms
- Gary Moore - Walking By Myself
- Genesis - Mama
- Genesis - The Carpet Crawlers '99
- Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
- Golden Earring - Radar Love
- Gossip - Heavy Cross
- Grand Funk Railroad - We're An American Band
- Green Day - 21 Guns
- Green Day - Basket Case
- Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
- Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends
- Green Day - When I Come Around
- Guns N' Roses - Don't Cry
- Guns N' Roses - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
- Guns N' Roses - November Rain
- Guns N' Roses - Paradise City
- Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
- Heart - All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You
- Heart - Barracuda
- Heart - These Dreams
- Heroes Del Silencio - Entre Dos Tierras
- Hildegard Knef & Extrabreit - Für Mich Soll's Rote Rosen Regnen
- Him - Join Me
- Hoobastank - The Reason
- Huey Lewis & The News - I Want A New Drug
- Iggy Pop - The Passenger
- Incubus - Love Hurts
- INXS - Suicide Blonde
- J.J. Cale - Cocaine
- Jack White & Alicia Keys - Another Way To Die
- Janis Joplin - Mercedes Benz
- Janis Joplin - Piece Of My Heart
- Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
- Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath
- Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
- Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
- Jimi Jamison - I’m Always Here
- Joan Jett & The Black Hearts - I Love Rock ’N Roll
- Joan Osborne - One Of Us
- Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends
- John Mellencamp - Hurts So Good
- Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line
- Johnny Cash - Ring Of Fire
- Johnny Wakelin - In Zaire
- Journey - Don't Stop Believin
- Journey - Wheel In The Sky
- Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby
- Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son
- Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
- Kenny Loggins - Danger Zone
- Kenny Loggins - Heartlight
- Kenny Loggins - I'm Alright
- Kid Rock - All Summer Long
- Kid Rock - Born Free
- Kim Wilde - Chequered Love
- Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire
- Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody
- Kiss - God Gave Rock & Roll To You (II)
- Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin' You
- Kiss - Rock & Roll All Nite
- Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
- Led Zeppelin - Whola Lotta Love
- Lenny Kravitz - Again
- Lenny Kravitz - Always On The Run
- Lenny Kravitz - American Woman
- Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
- Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
- Lenny Kravitz - I Belong To You
- Lenny Kravitz - I'll Be Waiting
- Lenny Kravitz - It Ain't Over 'till It's Over
- Lenny Kravitz - Stillness Of Heart
- Lifehouse - Halfway Gone
- Limp Bizkit - Behind Blue Eyes
- Linkin Park - Burn It Down
- Linkin Park - Castle Of Glass
- Linkin Park - Final Masquerade
- Linkin Park - In The End
- Linkin Park - Leave Out All The Rest
- Linkin Park - New Divide
- Linkin Park - Numb
- Linkin Park - Shadow Of The Day
- Linkin Park - Somewhere I Belong
- Linkin Park - What I've Done
- Linkin Park & Jay-Z - Numb Encore
- Liquido - Narcotic
- Live - Selling The Drama
- Loverboy - Turn Me Loose
- Loverboy - Working For The Weekend
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
- Mando Diao - Dance With Somebody
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - Blinded by the Light
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - Davy's on the Road Again
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - For You
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - The Mighty Quinn
- Marillion - Kayleigh
- Meat Loaf - I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)
- Meat Loaf - Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through
- Meat Loaf - You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth
- Meat Loaf & Cher - Dead Ringer For Love
- Melissa Etheridge - Bring Me Some Water
- Melissa Etheridge - Like The Way I Do
- Metallica - Nothing Else Matters
- Metallica - The Unforgiven
- Michael Jackson - Black Or White
- Michael Jackson - Dirty Diana
- Michael Jackson - Give In To Me
- Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal
- Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning
- Mike & The Mechanics - Word Of Mouth
- Mike Oldfield & Roger Chapman - Shadow On The Wall
- Moti Special - Cold Days Hot Nights
- Muse - Uprising
- Nazareth - Dream On
- Nazareth - Love Hurts
- Nena feat. Kim Wilde - Anyplace, Anywhere, Anytime
- Nickelback - How You Remind Me
- Nickelback - If Everyone Cared
- Nickelback - Photograph
- Nickelback - Rockstar
- Nickelback - What Are You Waiting For
- Nirvana - About A Girl (unplugged)
- Nirvana - Come As You Are
- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- No Doubt - Just A Girl
- Oasis - Wonderwall
- Ozzy Osbourne - Dreamer
- P.O.D. - Youth Of The Nation
- Paul McCartney - Live And Let Die
- Pearl Jam - Alive
- Phantom Planet - California
- Philip Bailey & Phil Collins - Easy Lover
- Pink - Don't Let Me Get Me
- Pink - Just Like A Pill
- Pink - So What
- Pink - Trouble
- Pink - U + Ur Hand
- Pink - Who Knew
- Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
- Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
- Placebo - Every You Every Me
- Prince - When Doves Cry
- Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain
- Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade Of Pale
- Puff Daddy & Jimmy Page - Come With Me
- Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
- Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Queen - Breakthru
- Queen - Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Queen - Friends Will Be Friends
- Queen - Hammer To Fall
- Queen - Heaven For Everyone
- Queen - I Want It All
- Queen - Innuendo
- Queen - It's A Hard Life
- Queen - Killer Queen
- Queen - Somebody To Love
- Queen - The Show Must Go On
- Queen - We Are The Champions
- Queen - We Will Rock You
- Queen - Who Wants to Live Forever
- Queen - You Don't Fool Me
- Queen & David Bowie - Under Pressure
- R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
- R.E.M. - Leaving New York
- R.E.O. Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling
- R.E.O. Speedwagon - Keep On Loving You
- R.E.O. Speedwagon - Keep The Fire Burning
- Radiohead - Creep
- Rainbow - I Surrender
- Rainbow - Since You Been Gone
- Ram Jam - Black Betty
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Snow (Hey Oh)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Adventures Of Rain Dance Maggie
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
- Rick Springfield - Celebrate Youth
- Rick Springfield - Love Somebody
- Rio Reiser - König Von Deutschland
- Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love
- Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)
- Roxette - The Look
- Santana - Maria Maria
- Santana feat. Mana Corazon - Espinado
- Santana feat. Rob Thomas - Smooth
- Scorpions - Rock You Like a Hurricane
- Scorpions - Send Me An Angel
- Scorpions - Still Loving You
- Scorpions - Wind Of Change
- Scorpions - You And I
- Sex Pistols - Anarchy in the U.K.
- Shinedown - Second Chance
- Sisters Of Mercy - Temple Of Love
- Skunk Anansie - Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)
- Slade - Cum On Feel The Noize
- Slade - Far Far Away
- Slade - My Oh My
- Smash Mouth - All Star
- Smash Mouth - I'm A Believer
- Sniff 'n' The Tears - Driver Seat
- Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
- Spencer Davis Group - Keep On Running
- Sportfreunde Stiller - '54, '74, '90, 2006
- Status Quo - In The Army Now
- Status Quo - Rockin All Over The World
- Status Quo - What You're Proposin'
- Status Quo - Whatever You Want
- Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
- Steppenwolf - Magic Carpet Ride
- Steve Perry - Oh Sherrie
- Stevie Nicks - Edge Of Seventeen
- Sunrise Avenue - Fairytale Gone Bad
- Sunrise Avenue - Hollywood Hills
- Sunrise Avenue - I Don't Dance
- Sunrise Avenue - Lifesaver
- Sunrise Avenue - You Can Never Be Ready
- Supertramp - Take The Long Way Home
- Survivor - Burning Heart
- Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
- Suzi Quatro - Can The Can
- t.A.T.u. - All The Things She Said
- T.Rex - Children Of The Revolution
- The All American Rejects - Gives You Hell
- The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
- The Beach Boys - California Girls
- The Beatles - Back in the USSR
- The Beatles - Get Back
- The Beatles - Come Together
- The Caesars - Jerk It Out
- The Calling - Wherever You Will Go
- The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go
- The Clash - London Calling
- The Commitments - Mustang Sally
- The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You
- The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love
- The Doobie Brothers - Long Train Runnin'
- The Doors - Light My Fire
- The Doors - Riders On The Storm
- The Hooters - All You Zombies
- The Hooters - Satellite
- The Killers - Mr. Brightside
- The Kinks - Lola
- The Knack - My Sharona
- The Last Goodnight - Pictures Of You
- The Lovin' Spoonful - Summer in the City
- The Mamas & the Papas - California Dreamin'
- The New Radicals - You Get What You Give
- The Offspring - Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)
- The Offspring - Self Esteem
- The Outfield - Your Love
- The Police - Message In A Bottle
- The Police - Roxanne
- The Police - So Lonely
- The Police - Every Breath You Take
- The Rasmus - In The Shadows
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast - Time Warp
- The Rolling Stones - Anybody Seen My Baby
- The Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar
- The Rolling Stones - Harlem Shuffle
- The Rolling Stones - Jumpin' Jack Flash
- The Rolling Stones - Mixed Emotions
- The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
- The Rolling Stones - Satisfaction
- The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
- The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil
- The Sweet - Fox On The Run
- The Sweet - Love is Like Oxygen
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
- The Who - Baba O'Riley
- The Who - My Generation
- Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town
- Thin Lizzy - Whiskey In The Jar
- Toto - Hold The Line
- Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It
- U2 - Beautiful Day
- U2 - Desire
- U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)
- U2 - Sunday, Bloody Sunday
- U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name
- Ugly Kid Joe - Cats In The Cradle
- Ugly Kid Joe - Everything About You
- Van Halen - Can't Stop Loving You
- Van Halen - Jump
- Van Halen - Why Can’t This Be Love
- Van Halen - You Really Got Me
- Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
- Whitesnake - Here I Go Again
- Whitesnake - Is This Love
- Yes - Owner Of A Lonely Heart
- ZZ TOP - Gimme All Your Lovin'
- ZZ TOP - La Grange
- ZZ TOP - Rough Boy
- ZZ TOP - Sharp Dressed Man
- ZZ TOP - Viva Las Vegas
Vote hier für Deinen Lieblings-Rocksong (Song anklicken - nach unten scrollen und "Abstimmen" klicken):
Danke fürs Mitvoten. Das Ergebnis hörst Du am 29. Oktober bei Radio TOP FM.
Du hast bereits abgestimmt. Danke fürs Mitmachen!
Hopla, etwas ist schief gegangen!
Laden Sie die Seite neu und stimmen Sie erneut ab.
Dein Lieblingssong war nicht dabei? Dann teile Ihn uns ganz einfach mit.