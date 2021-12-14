Die Konzerthighlights 2022 in München

Das Jahr 2022 wird in München ein Jahr voller Konzerthighlights. Viele nationale und internationale Stars geben sich quasi die Klinke in die Hand, da sie alle es kaum erwarten können, endlich wieder auf Tour zu gehen. Zu den absoluten Highlights zählen Robbie Williams, Guns N' Roses, Ed Sheeran und Sunrise Avenue. Außerdem werden etliche Legenden der Musikwelt erwartet, wie Eric Clapton, Sting und Simply Red. Hier findet ihr die spektakulärsten Konzerte die im Jahr 2022 in München anstehen in einer Liste zusammengefasst.