Die Konzerthighlights 2022 in München

Das Jahr 2022 wird in München ein Jahr voller Konzerthighlights. Viele nationale und internationale Stars geben sich quasi die Klinke in die Hand, da sie alle es kaum erwarten können, endlich wieder auf Tour zu gehen. Zu den absoluten Highlights zählen Robbie Williams, Guns N' Roses, Ed Sheeran und Sunrise Avenue. Außerdem werden etliche Legenden der Musikwelt erwartet, wie Eric Clapton, Sting und Simply Red. Hier findet ihr die spektakulärsten Konzerte die im Jahr 2022 in München anstehen in einer Liste zusammengefasst.
|Datum
|Künstler / Band
|Ort
|09.01.2022
|The Wall - Live in Concert
|Olympiahalle
|18.01.2022
|Rea Garvey
|Olympiahalle
|17.02.2022
|The Lumineers
|Olympiahalle
|28.02.2022
|Avril Lavigne
|Zenith
|07.03.2022
|Jan Delay & Disko No.1
|Zenith
|09.03.2022
|Amy Macdonald
|Zenith
|10.03.2022
|Peter Maffay
|Olympiahalle
|11.03.2022
|Rainhard Fendrich
|Olympiahalle
|12.03.2022
|Scooter
|Olympiahalle
|16.03.2022
|Bryan Adams
|Olympiahalle
|20.03.2022
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Zenith
|22.03.2022
|Franz Ferdinand
|Zenith
|26.03.2022
|Evanescene
|Olympiahalle
|27.03.2022
|James Blunt
|Olympiahalle
|03.04.2022
|Rock Meets Classic
|Olympiahalle
|04.04.2022
|Shawn Mendes
|Olympiahalle
|05.04.2022
|Sarah Connor
|Olympiahalle
|09.04.2022
|Hans Zimmer Live
|Olympiahalle
|26.04.2022
|Sunrise Avenue
|Olympiahalle
|27.04.2022
|Sunrise Avenue
|Olympiahalle
|13.05.2022
|In Extremo
|Zenith
|14.05.2022
|OneRepublic
|Zenith
|14.05.2022
|Pet Shop Boys
|Olympiahalle
|15.05.2022
|2CELLOS
|Olympiahalle
|25.05.2022
|Gentleman
|Zenith
|26.05.2022
|Zucchero
|Olympiahalle
|02.06.2022
|Eric Clapton
|Olympiahalle
|04.06.2022
|Gianna Nannini
|Olympiahalle
|06.06.2022
|My Chemical Romance
|Olympiahalle
|07.06.2022
|Mark Forster
|Tollwood
|08.06.2022
|Herbert Grönemeyer
|Olympiahalle
|10.06.2022
|Scorpions
|Olympiahalle
|11.06.2022
|Munich Rock Night mit Foreigner und Saga
|Olympiahalle
|16.06.2022
|Die Ärzte
|Olympiastadion
|18.06.2022
|Die Toten Hosen
|Olympiastadion
|19.06.2022
|Whitesnake
|Zenith
|21.06.2022
|Spider Murphy Gang unplugged
|Tollwood
|22.06.2022
|Billy Idol
|Olympiahalle
|22.06.2022
|Spider Murphy Gang unplugged
|Tollwood
|23.06.2022
|Hubert von Goisern
|Tollwood
|27.06.2022
|Judas Priest
|Zenith
|28.06.2022
|Melissa Etheridge
|Tollwood
|29.06.2022
|Queen und Adam Lambert
|Olympiahalle
|02.07.2022
|Bonnie Tyler & Chris Norman
|Tollwood
|03.07.2022
|Céline Dion
|Olympiahalle
|05.07.2022
|Udo Lindenberg
|Olympiahalle
|08.07.2022
|Guns N' Roses
|Olympiastadion
|13.07.2022
|Alicia Keys
|Olympiahalle
|14.07.2022
|The BossHoss
|Tollwood
|15.07.2022
|Alcaro Soler
|Tollwood
|16.07.2022
|Sting
|Tollwood
|17.07.2022
|Patti Smith and Band
|Tollwood
|10.08.2022
|Limp Bizkit
|Zenith
|10.09.2022
|Ed Sheeran
|Olympiastadion
|11.09.2022
|Ed Sheeran
|Olympiastadion
|12.09.2022
|Ed Sheeran
|Olympiastadion
|24.09.2022
|Michael Patrick Kelly
|Olympiahalle
|06.10.2022
|No Angels
|Zenith
|06.10.2022
|Clueso
|Zenith
|18.10.2022
|OTTO - Live
|Olympiahalle
|26.10.2022
|Placebo
|Olympiahalle
|29.10.2022
|The Cure
|Olympiahalle
|27.11.2022
|The Kelly Family - Weihnachtsparty
|Olympiahalle
|30.11.2022
|Simply Red
|Olympiahalle
|05.12.2022
|Nightwish
|Olympiahalle
|11.12.2022
|Status Quo
|Olympiahalle
|16.12.2022
|Night of the Proms
|Olympiahalle