Die Konzerthighlights 2022 in München

Das Jahr 2022 wird in München ein Jahr voller Konzerthighlights. Viele nationale und internationale Stars geben sich quasi die Klinke in die Hand, da sie alle es kaum erwarten können, endlich wieder auf Tour zu gehen. Zu den absoluten Highlights zählen Robbie Williams, Guns N' Roses, Ed Sheeran und Sunrise Avenue. Außerdem werden etliche Legenden der Musikwelt erwartet, wie Eric Clapton, Sting und Simply Red. Hier findet ihr die spektakulärsten Konzerte die im Jahr 2022 in München anstehen in einer Liste zusammengefasst.

Datum Künstler / Band Ort
09.01.2022 The Wall - Live in Concert Olympiahalle
18.01.2022 Rea Garvey Olympiahalle
17.02.2022 The Lumineers Olympiahalle
28.02.2022 Avril Lavigne Zenith
07.03.2022 Jan Delay & Disko No.1 Zenith
09.03.2022 Amy Macdonald Zenith
10.03.2022 Peter Maffay Olympiahalle
11.03.2022 Rainhard Fendrich Olympiahalle
12.03.2022 Scooter Olympiahalle
16.03.2022 Bryan Adams Olympiahalle
20.03.2022 Rag'n'Bone Man Zenith
22.03.2022 Franz Ferdinand Zenith
26.03.2022 Evanescene Olympiahalle
27.03.2022 James Blunt Olympiahalle
03.04.2022 Rock Meets Classic Olympiahalle
04.04.2022 Shawn Mendes Olympiahalle
05.04.2022 Sarah Connor Olympiahalle
09.04.2022 Hans Zimmer Live Olympiahalle
26.04.2022 Sunrise Avenue Olympiahalle
27.04.2022 Sunrise Avenue Olympiahalle
13.05.2022 In Extremo Zenith
14.05.2022 OneRepublic Zenith
14.05.2022 Pet Shop Boys Olympiahalle
15.05.2022 2CELLOS Olympiahalle
25.05.2022 Gentleman Zenith
26.05.2022 Zucchero Olympiahalle
02.06.2022 Eric Clapton Olympiahalle
04.06.2022 Gianna Nannini Olympiahalle
06.06.2022 My Chemical Romance Olympiahalle
07.06.2022 Mark Forster Tollwood
08.06.2022 Herbert Grönemeyer Olympiahalle
10.06.2022 Scorpions Olympiahalle
11.06.2022 Munich Rock Night mit Foreigner und Saga Olympiahalle
16.06.2022 Die Ärzte Olympiastadion
18.06.2022 Die Toten Hosen Olympiastadion
19.06.2022 Whitesnake Zenith
21.06.2022 Spider Murphy Gang unplugged Tollwood
22.06.2022 Billy Idol Olympiahalle
22.06.2022 Spider Murphy Gang unplugged Tollwood
23.06.2022 Hubert von Goisern Tollwood
27.06.2022 Judas Priest Zenith
28.06.2022 Melissa Etheridge Tollwood
29.06.2022 Queen und Adam Lambert Olympiahalle
02.07.2022 Bonnie Tyler & Chris Norman Tollwood
03.07.2022 Céline Dion Olympiahalle
05.07.2022 Udo Lindenberg Olympiahalle
08.07.2022 Guns N' Roses Olympiastadion
13.07.2022 Alicia Keys Olympiahalle
14.07.2022 The BossHoss Tollwood
15.07.2022 Alcaro Soler Tollwood
16.07.2022 Sting Tollwood
17.07.2022 Patti Smith and Band Tollwood
10.08.2022 Limp Bizkit Zenith
10.09.2022 Ed Sheeran Olympiastadion
11.09.2022 Ed Sheeran Olympiastadion
12.09.2022 Ed Sheeran Olympiastadion
24.09.2022 Michael Patrick Kelly Olympiahalle
06.10.2022 No Angels Zenith
06.10.2022 Clueso Zenith
18.10.2022 OTTO - Live Olympiahalle
26.10.2022 Placebo Olympiahalle
29.10.2022 The Cure Olympiahalle
27.11.2022 The Kelly Family - Weihnachtsparty Olympiahalle
30.11.2022 Simply Red Olympiahalle
05.12.2022 Nightwish Olympiahalle
11.12.2022 Status Quo Olympiahalle
16.12.2022 Night of the Proms Olympiahalle
