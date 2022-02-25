Die TOP 100 der größten 80er Hits

Wir haben sie am Freitag, den 25.02.22, unsere TOP 100 der größten 80er Hits. Wir sind mit euch eingetaucht in das Jahrzehnt der Neonfarben, Dauerwellen, Zauberwürfel und Kassenspieler. Unsere Musikredaktion hat dafür die 100 besten Songs der 80er Jahre ausgewählt. Von Michael Jackson über Madonna bis hin zu Phil Collins waren alle großen Stars dabei. Und hier ist die Liste unserer TOP 100 80er Edition für Euch zum nachlesen.
|Platz
|Interpret
|Lied
|1
|Michael Jackson
|Thriller
|2
|Prince
|Purple Rain
|3
|Madonna
|Like A Virgin
|4
|Journey
|Don't Stop Believin'
|5
|Phil Collins
|In The Air Tonight
|6
|Bruce Springsteen
|Born in the U.S.A.
|7
|Toto
|Africa
|8
|Roxette
|The Look
|9
|AC/DC
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|10
|Falco
|Rock Me Amadeus
|11
|Survivor
|Eye of the Tiger
|12
|Irene Cara
|Flashdance (What a feeling)
|13
|Bryan Adams
|Summer of '69
|14
|Queen
|Another One Bites The Dust
|15
|Bobby McFerrin
|Don't Worry Be Happy
|16
|Police
|Every Breath You Take
|17
|Spider Murphy Gang
|Skandal im Sperrbezirk
|18
|Tina Turner
|The Best
|19
|Alphaville
|Forever Young
|20
|Van Halen
|Jump
|21
|Nena
|99 Luftballons
|22
|Soft Cell
|Tainted Love
|23
|Kim Carnes
|Bette Davis Eyes
|24
|Bryan Adams
|Run to You
|25
|Paul Young
|Come Back and Stay
|26
|Michael Jackson
|Billie Jean
|27
|Genesis
|Invisible Touch
|28
|Depeche Mode
|People Are People
|29
|Queen
|A Kind of Magic
|30
|Herbert Grönemeyer
|Männer
|31
|Madonna
|Like A Prayer
|32
|Eurythmics
|Sweet Dreams
|33
|Europe
|The Final Countdown
|34
|Fleetwood Mac
|Little Lies
|35
|Lionel Richie
|Say You Say Me
|36
|Foreigner
|Urgent
|37
|David Bowie
|Let's Dance
|38
|a-ha
|Take On Me
|39
|John Farnham
|You're The Voice
|40
|Manfred Mann
|For You
|41
|Robert Palmer
|Johnny & Mary
|42
|Philip Bailey & Phil Collins
|Easy Lover
|43
|Tina Turner
|We Don't Need Another Hero
|44
|Eric Carmen
|Hungry Eyes
|45
|Guns N' Roses
|Paradise City
|46
|Dire Straits
|Money for Nothing
|47
|Rick Springfield
|Jessie's Girl
|48
|Camouflage
|The Great Commandment
|49
|Kenny Loggins
|Danger Zone
|50
|Whitney Houston
|I Wanna Dance With Somebody
|51
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|Relax
|52
|Phil Collins
|Another Day in Paradise
|53
|Bon Jovi
|Livin' On A Prayer
|54
|Laura Branigan
|Self Control
|55
|Elton John
|I'm Still Standing
|56
|Men At Work
|Down Under
|57
|Billy Joel
|We Didn't Start the Fire
|58
|George Michael
|Careless Whisper
|59
|Peter Schilling
|Major Tom
|60
|Fine Young Cannibals
|She Drives Me Crazy
|61
|Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
|(I've Had) The Time of My Life
|62
|Joe Cocker
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|63
|Cyndi Lauper
|Time After Time
|64
|The Proclaimers
|I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
|65
|Paul Simon
|You Can Call Me Al
|66
|Nik Kershaw
|Wouldn't It Be Good
|67
|Bonnie Tyler
|Total Eclipse of the Heart
|68
|David Hasselhoff
|Looking For Freedom
|69
|Bob Marley
|Could You Be Loved
|70
|Sting
|Englishman in New York
|71
|Ray Parker Jr.
|Ghostbusters
|72
|Bette Midler
|Beast Of Burden
|73
|Cutting Crew
|I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight
|74
|Alice Cooper
|Poison
|75
|Buggles
|Video Killed the Radio Star
|76
|Pet Shop Boys
|Always On My Mind
|77
|Mike Oldfield & Roger Chapman
|Shadow on the Wall
|78
|Soulsister
|The Way to Your Heart
|79
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|I Love Rock 'n' Roll
|80
|The Alan Parsons Project
|Eye in the Sky
|81
|Mr. Mister
|Broken Wings
|82
|Harold Faltermeyer
|Axel F
|83
|John Parr
|St. Elmo's Fire
|84
|Kim Wilde
|You Keep Me Hangin' On
|85
|Melissa Etheridge
|Like the Way I Do
|86
|Hooters
|Johnny B.
|87
|Scorpions
|Rock You Like a Hurricane
|88
|Milli Vanilli
|Girl You Know It's True
|89
|Pat Benatar
|We Belong
|90
|Status Quo
|In The Army Now
|91
|Midnight Oil
|Beds Are Burning
|92
|Corey Hart
|Sunglasses At Night
|93
|Die Toten Hosen
|Hier kommt Alex
|94
|Daryl Hall & John Oates
|Out of Touch
|95
|Asia
|Heat of the Moment
|96
|Loverboy
|Turn me Loose
|97
|Belinda Carlisle
|Heaven Is a Place on Earth
|98
|Die Ärzte
|Zu spät
|99
|Ultravox
|Dancing With Tears in My Eyes
|100
|Rob Orbinson
|You Got It