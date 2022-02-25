Die TOP 100 der größten 80er Hits

Wir haben sie am Freitag, den 25.02.22, unsere TOP 100 der größten 80er Hits. Wir sind mit euch eingetaucht in das Jahrzehnt der Neonfarben, Dauerwellen, Zauberwürfel und Kassenspieler. Unsere Musikredaktion hat dafür die 100 besten Songs der 80er Jahre ausgewählt. Von Michael Jackson über Madonna bis hin zu Phil Collins waren alle großen Stars dabei. Und hier ist die Liste unserer TOP 100 80er Edition für Euch zum nachlesen.

Platz Interpret Lied
1 Michael Jackson Thriller
2 Prince Purple Rain
3 Madonna Like A Virgin
4 Journey Don't Stop Believin'
5 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight
6 Bruce Springsteen Born in the U.S.A.
7 Toto Africa
8 Roxette The Look
9 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long
10 Falco Rock Me Amadeus
11 Survivor Eye of the Tiger
12 Irene Cara Flashdance (What a feeling)
13 Bryan Adams Summer of '69
14 Queen Another One Bites The Dust
15 Bobby McFerrin Don't Worry Be Happy
16 Police Every Breath You Take
17 Spider Murphy Gang Skandal im Sperrbezirk
18 Tina Turner The Best
19 Alphaville Forever Young
20 Van Halen Jump
21 Nena 99 Luftballons
22 Soft Cell Tainted Love
23 Kim Carnes Bette Davis Eyes
24 Bryan Adams Run to You
25 Paul Young Come Back and Stay
26 Michael Jackson Billie Jean
27 Genesis Invisible Touch
28 Depeche Mode People Are People
29 Queen A Kind of Magic
30 Herbert Grönemeyer Männer
31 Madonna Like A Prayer
32 Eurythmics Sweet Dreams
33 Europe The Final Countdown
34 Fleetwood Mac Little Lies
35 Lionel Richie Say You Say Me
36 Foreigner Urgent
37 David Bowie Let's Dance
38 a-ha Take On Me
39 John Farnham You're The Voice
40 Manfred Mann For You
41 Robert Palmer Johnny & Mary
42 Philip Bailey & Phil Collins Easy Lover
43 Tina Turner We Don't Need Another Hero
44 Eric Carmen Hungry Eyes
45 Guns N' Roses Paradise City
46 Dire Straits Money for Nothing
47 Rick Springfield Jessie's Girl
48 Camouflage The Great Commandment
49 Kenny Loggins Danger Zone
50 Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody
51 Frankie Goes To Hollywood Relax
52 Phil Collins Another Day in Paradise
53 Bon Jovi Livin' On A Prayer
54 Laura Branigan Self Control
55 Elton John I'm Still Standing
56 Men At Work Down Under
57 Billy Joel We Didn't Start the Fire
58 George Michael Careless Whisper
59 Peter Schilling Major Tom
60 Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy
61 Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (I've Had) The Time of My Life
62 Joe Cocker You Can Leave Your Hat On
63 Cyndi Lauper Time After Time
64 The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
65 Paul Simon You Can Call Me Al
66 Nik Kershaw Wouldn't It Be Good
67 Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Heart
68 David Hasselhoff Looking For Freedom
69 Bob Marley Could You Be Loved
70 Sting Englishman in New York
71 Ray Parker Jr. Ghostbusters
72 Bette Midler Beast Of Burden
73 Cutting Crew I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight
74 Alice Cooper Poison
75 Buggles Video Killed the Radio Star
76 Pet Shop Boys Always On My Mind
77 Mike Oldfield & Roger Chapman Shadow on the Wall
78 Soulsister The Way to Your Heart
79 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts I Love Rock 'n' Roll
80 The Alan Parsons Project Eye in the Sky
81 Mr. Mister Broken Wings
82 Harold Faltermeyer Axel F
83 John Parr St. Elmo's Fire
84 Kim Wilde You Keep Me Hangin' On
85 Melissa Etheridge Like the Way I Do
86 Hooters Johnny B.
87 Scorpions Rock You Like a Hurricane
88 Milli Vanilli Girl You Know It's True
89 Pat Benatar We Belong
90 Status Quo In The Army Now
91 Midnight Oil Beds Are Burning
92 Corey Hart Sunglasses At Night
93 Die Toten Hosen Hier kommt Alex
94 Daryl Hall & John Oates Out of Touch
95 Asia Heat of the Moment
96 Loverboy Turn me Loose
97 Belinda Carlisle Heaven Is a Place on Earth
98 Die Ärzte Zu spät
99 Ultravox Dancing With Tears in My Eyes
100 Rob Orbinson You Got It

 

