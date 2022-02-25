Die TOP 100 der größten 80er Hits

Platz Interpret Lied

1 Michael Jackson Thriller

2 Prince Purple Rain

3 Madonna Like A Virgin

4 Journey Don't Stop Believin'

5 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight

6 Bruce Springsteen Born in the U.S.A.

7 Toto Africa

8 Roxette The Look

9 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long

10 Falco Rock Me Amadeus

11 Survivor Eye of the Tiger

12 Irene Cara Flashdance (What a feeling)

13 Bryan Adams Summer of '69

14 Queen Another One Bites The Dust

15 Bobby McFerrin Don't Worry Be Happy

16 Police Every Breath You Take

17 Spider Murphy Gang Skandal im Sperrbezirk

18 Tina Turner The Best

19 Alphaville Forever Young

20 Van Halen Jump

21 Nena 99 Luftballons

22 Soft Cell Tainted Love

23 Kim Carnes Bette Davis Eyes

24 Bryan Adams Run to You

25 Paul Young Come Back and Stay

26 Michael Jackson Billie Jean

27 Genesis Invisible Touch

28 Depeche Mode People Are People

29 Queen A Kind of Magic

30 Herbert Grönemeyer Männer

31 Madonna Like A Prayer

32 Eurythmics Sweet Dreams

33 Europe The Final Countdown

34 Fleetwood Mac Little Lies

35 Lionel Richie Say You Say Me

36 Foreigner Urgent

37 David Bowie Let's Dance

38 a-ha Take On Me

39 John Farnham You're The Voice

40 Manfred Mann For You

41 Robert Palmer Johnny & Mary

42 Philip Bailey & Phil Collins Easy Lover

43 Tina Turner We Don't Need Another Hero

44 Eric Carmen Hungry Eyes

45 Guns N' Roses Paradise City

46 Dire Straits Money for Nothing

47 Rick Springfield Jessie's Girl

48 Camouflage The Great Commandment

49 Kenny Loggins Danger Zone

50 Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody

51 Frankie Goes To Hollywood Relax

52 Phil Collins Another Day in Paradise

53 Bon Jovi Livin' On A Prayer

54 Laura Branigan Self Control

55 Elton John I'm Still Standing

56 Men At Work Down Under

57 Billy Joel We Didn't Start the Fire

58 George Michael Careless Whisper

59 Peter Schilling Major Tom

60 Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy

61 Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (I've Had) The Time of My Life

62 Joe Cocker You Can Leave Your Hat On

63 Cyndi Lauper Time After Time

64 The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

65 Paul Simon You Can Call Me Al

66 Nik Kershaw Wouldn't It Be Good

67 Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Heart

68 David Hasselhoff Looking For Freedom

69 Bob Marley Could You Be Loved

70 Sting Englishman in New York

71 Ray Parker Jr. Ghostbusters

72 Bette Midler Beast Of Burden

73 Cutting Crew I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight

74 Alice Cooper Poison

75 Buggles Video Killed the Radio Star

76 Pet Shop Boys Always On My Mind

77 Mike Oldfield & Roger Chapman Shadow on the Wall

78 Soulsister The Way to Your Heart

79 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts I Love Rock 'n' Roll

80 The Alan Parsons Project Eye in the Sky

81 Mr. Mister Broken Wings

82 Harold Faltermeyer Axel F

83 John Parr St. Elmo's Fire

84 Kim Wilde You Keep Me Hangin' On

85 Melissa Etheridge Like the Way I Do

86 Hooters Johnny B.

87 Scorpions Rock You Like a Hurricane

88 Milli Vanilli Girl You Know It's True

89 Pat Benatar We Belong

90 Status Quo In The Army Now

91 Midnight Oil Beds Are Burning

92 Corey Hart Sunglasses At Night

93 Die Toten Hosen Hier kommt Alex

94 Daryl Hall & John Oates Out of Touch

95 Asia Heat of the Moment

96 Loverboy Turn me Loose

97 Belinda Carlisle Heaven Is a Place on Earth

98 Die Ärzte Zu spät

99 Ultravox Dancing With Tears in My Eyes